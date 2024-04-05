Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $62.03. 1,082,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,782. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
