Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,067.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,265.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,383 shares of company stock worth $122,469,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.10. 694,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,789. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

