Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $423,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 65,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,572,000 after buying an additional 187,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. 1,205,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,091. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

