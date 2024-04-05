Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.99. 1,387,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $751,553.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,162,572.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,926,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $751,553.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,013 shares in the company, valued at $119,162,572.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,025,369 shares of company stock valued at $97,520,567. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

