Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.10. 15,070,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,947,311. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

