Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $15.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,503.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,627.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,512.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

