Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,946 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,549. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

