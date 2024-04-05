Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. 498,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,468. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1664 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

