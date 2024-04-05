Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after acquiring an additional 664,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,124,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $92.77. 426,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,553. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

