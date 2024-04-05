Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,913 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,332 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,410 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 2,684,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,598,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The business had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.