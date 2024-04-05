Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 29 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 43,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 15,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.70. 837,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

