Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,180 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.92. 126,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.81.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

