Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Up 6%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 40,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 96,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 63,365 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.