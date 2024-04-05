Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.08

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.08 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 75982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDV. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

