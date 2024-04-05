Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Reduced by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after buying an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.26. 518,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,664. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

