Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.50

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 18600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

Aura Minerals Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$824.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.46). Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of C$169.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.2624434 EPS for the current year.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

