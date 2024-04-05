Atrium Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Atrium Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

TSE:DNG opened at C$4.97 on Wednesday. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$181.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of C$89.25 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.