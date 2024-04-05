Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ ATLCL opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $24.32.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

