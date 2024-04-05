Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.37. 222,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 999,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics

In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

