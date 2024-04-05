Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,142 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $30,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

