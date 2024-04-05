Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 41,309 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,392. The company has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $31,723,551.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 692,269,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,824,672.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $31,723,551.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,269,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,824,672.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

