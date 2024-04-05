Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 30,695 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,695 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $43,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.97. 316,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.74. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

