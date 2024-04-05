Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $28,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.11. 481,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.