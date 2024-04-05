Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $34,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.28. The company had a trading volume of 127,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,697. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $585,515. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.