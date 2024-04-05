Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $32.74 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 245,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 496,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,722. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day moving average is $133.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

