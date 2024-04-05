Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,132,375. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

