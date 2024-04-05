Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $44.43 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $44,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $7.17 on Friday, reaching $505.77. The stock had a trading volume of 277,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,588. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.