Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $40 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $40,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 386,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after buying an additional 26,885 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 226.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

