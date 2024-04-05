Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $40.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $40,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 17,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 438,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,542. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -387.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

