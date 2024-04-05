Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $29.49 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $29,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. 178,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,886. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

