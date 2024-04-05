Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,298 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $43.23. 1,944,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,789,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

