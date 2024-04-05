ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 on May 16th

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.