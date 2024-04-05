Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes $3.53 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. The stock had a trading volume of 685,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

