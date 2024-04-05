Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 8,283 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arvest Trust Co. N A trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,172 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in HP were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of HP by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Down 1.7 %

HP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,260. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

