Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 3,536 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in eBay by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,362 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,106. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

