Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $8.87 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,777. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

