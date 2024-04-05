Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $14.09 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

HES stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.85. 1,465,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.84.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

