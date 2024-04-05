Arvest Investments Inc. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $29.20. 2,158,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,279,666. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

