Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,631 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,824. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

