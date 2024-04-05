Arvest Investments Inc. Invests $52,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.34. 447,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,127. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

