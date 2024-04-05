Arvest Investments Inc. Invests $35,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.0 %

CFR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $110.10. 99,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

