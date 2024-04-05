Arvest Investments Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

