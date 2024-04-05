Arvest Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,488 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after buying an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

Read Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,316. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.