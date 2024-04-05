Arvest Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,528,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

