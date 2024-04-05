Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Buys 1,000 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,990.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.
- On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04.
D.UN stock traded up C$1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.62. 191,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.74. The company has a market cap of C$303.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$30.42.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
