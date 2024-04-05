Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 5,057 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 129,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,056. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

