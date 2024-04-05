Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 10,515 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.6% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

United States Oil Fund stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 3,068,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

