Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,041 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,108 shares of company stock worth $4,462,410. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $63.00. 1,102,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,369. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

