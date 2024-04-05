Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 10,408 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,055,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,293,275. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

