Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $1,429,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $1,990,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.6 %

XMAR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,912. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

